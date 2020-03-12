All apartments in Austin
Location

6204 Quail Hollow, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Live in beautiful West Austin! Incredible layout! Windows galore fill this home with plenty of natural light throughout! Fireplace in living room with high ceilings! Private dinning area, massive kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space! Large bedrooms with even larger master! Private courtyard! Clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and playground! You will look forward to coming home from work!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Valley
YEAR BUILT: 1980

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Incredible Layout
- High Ceilings/Fireplace!
- Abundance of Natural Light!
- Community park/pool/tennis court!
- Private courtyard!
- Attached Garage for parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Fireplace, Garage Parking, Tile Floor, Family Room, Dining Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Quail Hollow have any available units?
6204 Quail Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Quail Hollow have?
Some of 6204 Quail Hollow's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Quail Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Quail Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Quail Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 6204 Quail Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 6204 Quail Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Quail Hollow offers parking.
Does 6204 Quail Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 Quail Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Quail Hollow have a pool?
Yes, 6204 Quail Hollow has a pool.
Does 6204 Quail Hollow have accessible units?
No, 6204 Quail Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Quail Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 6204 Quail Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
