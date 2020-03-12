6204 Quail Hollow

Amenities

Live in beautiful West Austin! Incredible layout! Windows galore fill this home with plenty of natural light throughout! Fireplace in living room with high ceilings! Private dinning area, massive kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space! Large bedrooms with even larger master! Private courtyard! Clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and playground! You will look forward to coming home from work!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Valley

YEAR BUILT: 1980



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Incredible Layout

- High Ceilings/Fireplace!

- Abundance of Natural Light!

- Community park/pool/tennis court!

- Private courtyard!

- Attached Garage for parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Fireplace, Garage Parking, Tile Floor, Family Room, Dining Room