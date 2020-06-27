All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 618 W 35th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
618 W 35th ST
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

618 W 35th ST

618 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Heritage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

618 West 35th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is in a perfect location in Central Austin, north of UT, within walking distance to Amy's Ice Cream, Starbucks and restaurants. Beautiful garden with large front porch, fenced yard and a bonus screen porch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 W 35th ST have any available units?
618 W 35th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 W 35th ST have?
Some of 618 W 35th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 W 35th ST currently offering any rent specials?
618 W 35th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 W 35th ST pet-friendly?
No, 618 W 35th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 618 W 35th ST offer parking?
Yes, 618 W 35th ST offers parking.
Does 618 W 35th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 W 35th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 W 35th ST have a pool?
No, 618 W 35th ST does not have a pool.
Does 618 W 35th ST have accessible units?
No, 618 W 35th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 618 W 35th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 W 35th ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin