This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is in a perfect location in Central Austin, north of UT, within walking distance to Amy's Ice Cream, Starbucks and restaurants. Beautiful garden with large front porch, fenced yard and a bonus screen porch!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 W 35th ST have any available units?
618 W 35th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 W 35th ST have?
Some of 618 W 35th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 W 35th ST currently offering any rent specials?
618 W 35th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.