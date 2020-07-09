Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
617 W 37th St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
617 W 37th St
617 West 37th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
617 West 37th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with private backyard.
(RLNE5487773)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 617 W 37th St have any available units?
617 W 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 617 W 37th St have?
Some of 617 W 37th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 617 W 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
617 W 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 W 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 W 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 617 W 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 617 W 37th St offers parking.
Does 617 W 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 W 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 W 37th St have a pool?
No, 617 W 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 617 W 37th St have accessible units?
No, 617 W 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 W 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 W 37th St has units with dishwashers.
