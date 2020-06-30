Rent Calculator
Home
Austin, TX
615 WEST 7TH STREET
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
615 WEST 7TH STREET
615 East 7th Street
No Longer Available
Location
615 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 WEST 7TH STREET have any available units?
615 WEST 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 615 WEST 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
615 WEST 7TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 WEST 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 615 WEST 7TH STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 615 WEST 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 615 WEST 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 615 WEST 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 WEST 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 WEST 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 615 WEST 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 615 WEST 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 615 WEST 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 615 WEST 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 WEST 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 WEST 7TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 WEST 7TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
