615 West 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You turn on your new 70’’ Ultra Mega Triple HD TV where you see that bright red “Breaking News” ticker tape on CNN. Featured are group of archaeologists gently brushing away microscopic sand particles on a newly discovered ancient tablet in some hidden chamber. (Tragically, two of the excavators died when they triggered some ancient poison dart booby trap, RIP). The camera zooms in on the tablet as an image slowly materializes. First, a large imposing structure towers over obviously lesser structures. Next to it, stands a powerfully radiant figure being worshipped by thousands of people below. It’s a scene of a god like monarch presiding over subjects from a palace. Fortunately, your Ultra HD TV is able to capture the subtle nuances of the tablet as the debris clears. That building…..it looks familiar. Eerily familiar. ….and that person….is it….no, it can’t be you wonder as...sweat beads starts to form on your forehead…..It’s you….you’re the one on the tablet. And that building...it’s your building. Things just got interesting. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Expansive balconies in every residence Stylish quartz countertops 42-inch custom wood cabinetry Built-in microwave and ovens Unique pendant lighting Under-mount stainless steel sinks Beautiful tile backsplash in kitchen Spacious walk-in closets Whirlpool washer and dryer in every home Built-in computer workstations Nickel finished hardware 10-foot ceilings for an open, airy layout French door refrigerators and flat top ranges Contemporary wood-style flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Expansive sun deck with infinity pool 24-hour fitness studio Floor-to-ceiling windows 7-level private parking garage Complimentary bicycle storage and repair room Complimentary WiFi in amenity areas Electric car charging stations Luxury guest suite Pet-friendly community Relaxing terrace patios Valet dry cleaning 24-hour emergency maintenance 24-hour package locker provided by Luxer One Complimentary Whole Foods delivery Barks & Bubbles on-site pet wash station Complimentary bike available Cyber business lounge and boardroom LEED certified Friendly on-site concierge Resident lounge Outdoor living area with kitchen and fireplace ___________________________ Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583285 ]