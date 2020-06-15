All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

615 West 7th Street

615 West 7th Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 West 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest suite
internet access
valet service
615 West 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You turn on your new 70’’ Ultra Mega Triple HD TV where you see that bright red “Breaking News” ticker tape on CNN. Featured are group of archaeologists gently brushing away microscopic sand particles on a newly discovered ancient tablet in some hidden chamber. (Tragically, two of the excavators died when they triggered some ancient poison dart booby trap, RIP). The camera zooms in on the tablet as an image slowly materializes. First, a large imposing structure towers over obviously lesser structures. Next to it, stands a powerfully radiant figure being worshipped by thousands of people below. It’s a scene of a god like monarch presiding over subjects from a palace. Fortunately, your Ultra HD TV is able to capture the subtle nuances of the tablet as the debris clears. That building…..it looks familiar. Eerily familiar. ….and that person….is it….no, it can’t be you wonder as...sweat beads starts to form on your forehead…..It’s you….you’re the one on the tablet. And that building...it’s your building. Things just got interesting. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Expansive balconies in every residence Stylish quartz countertops 42-inch custom wood cabinetry Built-in microwave and ovens Unique pendant lighting Under-mount stainless steel sinks Beautiful tile backsplash in kitchen Spacious walk-in closets Whirlpool washer and dryer in every home Built-in computer workstations Nickel finished hardware 10-foot ceilings for an open, airy layout French door refrigerators and flat top ranges Contemporary wood-style flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Expansive sun deck with infinity pool 24-hour fitness studio Floor-to-ceiling windows 7-level private parking garage Complimentary bicycle storage and repair room Complimentary WiFi in amenity areas Electric car charging stations Luxury guest suite Pet-friendly community Relaxing terrace patios Valet dry cleaning 24-hour emergency maintenance 24-hour package locker provided by Luxer One Complimentary Whole Foods delivery Barks & Bubbles on-site pet wash station Complimentary bike available Cyber business lounge and boardroom LEED certified Friendly on-site concierge Resident lounge Outdoor living area with kitchen and fireplace ___________________________ Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583285 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 West 7th Street have any available units?
615 West 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 West 7th Street have?
Some of 615 West 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 West 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 West 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 West 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 West 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 615 West 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 West 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 615 West 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 West 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 West 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 615 West 7th Street has a pool.
Does 615 West 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 615 West 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 West 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 West 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
