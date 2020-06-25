Rent Calculator
Home
Austin, TX
615 West 31st 1/2 Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
615 West 31st 1/2 Street
615 W 31st 1/2 St
No Longer Available
Location
615 W 31st 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Great location, spectacular, and quiet neighborhood
(RLNE4804936)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 West 31st 1/2 Street have any available units?
615 West 31st 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 615 West 31st 1/2 Street have?
Some of 615 West 31st 1/2 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 615 West 31st 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 West 31st 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 West 31st 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
No, 615 West 31st 1/2 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 615 West 31st 1/2 Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 West 31st 1/2 Street offers parking.
Does 615 West 31st 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 West 31st 1/2 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 West 31st 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 615 West 31st 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 West 31st 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 615 West 31st 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 West 31st 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 West 31st 1/2 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
