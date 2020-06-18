614 West 7th St

Amenities
Working with me
Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.
Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.
___________________________ You turn on your new 70'' Ultra Mega Triple HD TV where you see that bright red "Breaking News" ticker tape on CNN. Featured are group of archaeologists gently brushing away microscopic sand particles on a newly discovered ancient tablet in some hidden chamber. (Tragically, two of the excavators died when they triggered some ancient poison dart booby trap, RIP).
The camera zooms in on the tablet as an image slowly materializes. First, a large imposing structure towers over obviously lesser structures. Next to it, stands a powerfully radiant figure being worshipped by thousands of people below. It's a scene of a god like monarch presiding over subjects from a palace. Fortunately, your Ultra HD TV is able to capture the subtle nuances of the tablet as the debris clears. That building..it looks familiar. Eerily familiar. .and that person.is it.no, it can't be you wonder as...sweat beads starts to form on your forehead..It's you.you're the one on the tablet. And that building...it's your building. Things just got interesting.
Apartment Amenities
Expansive balconies in every residence
Stylish quartz countertops
42-inch custom wood cabinetry
Built-in microwave and ovens
Unique pendant lighting
Under-mount stainless steel sinks
Beautiful tile backsplash in kitchen
Spacious walk-in closets
Whirlpool washer and dryer in every home
Built-in computer workstations
Nickel finished hardware
10-foot ceilings for an open, airy layout
French door refrigerators and flat top ranges
Contemporary wood-style flooring
Community Amenities
Expansive sun deck with infinity pool
24-hour fitness studio
Floor-to-ceiling windows
7-level private parking garage
Complimentary bicycle storage and repair room
Complimentary WiFi in amenity areas
Electric car charging stations
Luxury guest suite
Pet-friendly community
Relaxing terrace patios
Valet dry cleaning
24-hour emergency maintenance
24-hour package locker provided by Luxer One
Complimentary Whole Foods delivery
Barks & Bubbles on-site pet wash station
Complimentary bike available
Cyber business lounge and boardroom
LEED certified
Friendly on-site concierge
Resident lounge
Outdoor living area with kitchen and fireplace