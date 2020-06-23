Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
613 W 37th St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
613 W 37th St
613 West 37th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
613 West 37th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful home with hard wood floors throughout. Enclosed back yard. Includes washer and dryer.
(RLNE5499183)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 W 37th St have any available units?
613 W 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 613 W 37th St have?
Some of 613 W 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 613 W 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
613 W 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 W 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 613 W 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 613 W 37th St offer parking?
No, 613 W 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 613 W 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 W 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 W 37th St have a pool?
No, 613 W 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 613 W 37th St have accessible units?
No, 613 W 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 613 W 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 W 37th St has units with dishwashers.
