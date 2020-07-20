All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

612 Clifford Dr

612 Clifford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Clifford Drive, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/08/19 Great 3/1 house with laminate floors, large backyard, W/D connections in the kitchen. Close to St. Edwards University, St David's South Austin Hospital, 512 Brewing Company and others.

(RLNE4797807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Clifford Dr have any available units?
612 Clifford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Clifford Dr have?
Some of 612 Clifford Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Clifford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
612 Clifford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Clifford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Clifford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 612 Clifford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 612 Clifford Dr offers parking.
Does 612 Clifford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Clifford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Clifford Dr have a pool?
No, 612 Clifford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 612 Clifford Dr have accessible units?
No, 612 Clifford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Clifford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Clifford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
