Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:44 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6103 Woodhue DR
6103 Woodhue Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6103 Woodhue Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6103 Woodhue DR have any available units?
6103 Woodhue DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6103 Woodhue DR have?
Some of 6103 Woodhue DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6103 Woodhue DR currently offering any rent specials?
6103 Woodhue DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 Woodhue DR pet-friendly?
No, 6103 Woodhue DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 6103 Woodhue DR offer parking?
Yes, 6103 Woodhue DR offers parking.
Does 6103 Woodhue DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6103 Woodhue DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 Woodhue DR have a pool?
No, 6103 Woodhue DR does not have a pool.
Does 6103 Woodhue DR have accessible units?
No, 6103 Woodhue DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 Woodhue DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6103 Woodhue DR has units with dishwashers.
