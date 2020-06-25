6101 Club Terrace #1 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance key fob access

Be the first to live in this brand new, stunning modern open plan home! Stained concrete floors, high ceilings, sliding glass doors and stainless appliances. Washer/dryer included. Keyless entry and wired for security camera at front door. Gorgeous bathrooms with deep tubs. Spacious master has fantastic walk-in closet. Off-street parking. Grass and blinds coming soon! By Montopolis and Riverside, walk to Roy Guerrero Park. No pets.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security deposit $2200. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Note: This is the front unit of this property. See also the listing for the back unit: https://secure.rently.com/properties/881009

Contact us to schedule a showing.