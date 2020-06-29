Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
610 Upson ST
610 Upson ST
610 Upson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
610 Upson Street, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage apartment for lease in beautiful Clarksville. $1200/mo includes utilities, off-street parking, washer and dryer in garage + storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 Upson ST have any available units?
610 Upson ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 610 Upson ST currently offering any rent specials?
610 Upson ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Upson ST pet-friendly?
No, 610 Upson ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 610 Upson ST offer parking?
Yes, 610 Upson ST offers parking.
Does 610 Upson ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Upson ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Upson ST have a pool?
No, 610 Upson ST does not have a pool.
Does 610 Upson ST have accessible units?
No, 610 Upson ST does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Upson ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Upson ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Upson ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Upson ST does not have units with air conditioning.
