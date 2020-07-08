Amenities

609 E. 43rd St. A Available 08/15/20 Quiet Duplex in Hyde Park for Pre-lease! - Upgraded unit located at the end of a quiet street just steps away from restaurants and bars. Large patio and wet weather creek on property. Hyde Park duplex tucked away at the end of the street. Waller Creek right out in back. Great privacy. 4/2. Great roommate floor plan. W/D included. Nice fenced in area - good for relaxing Walk to nearby restaurants, bakery, bars, park, etc. If needed, 1 block from UT shuttle.



To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-No Animals Permitted

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



