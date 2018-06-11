Rent Calculator
605 Colonial Park BLVD
605 Colonial Park BLVD
605 Colonial Park Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
605 Colonial Park Boulevard, Austin, TX 78745
East Congress
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location!, Location!, Location! Home is vacant, was updated and is newly painted. Qualified applicant will make at least 3 times rent. and have good rental history.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Colonial Park BLVD have any available units?
605 Colonial Park BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 605 Colonial Park BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
605 Colonial Park BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Colonial Park BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 605 Colonial Park BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 605 Colonial Park BLVD offer parking?
No, 605 Colonial Park BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 605 Colonial Park BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Colonial Park BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Colonial Park BLVD have a pool?
No, 605 Colonial Park BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 605 Colonial Park BLVD have accessible units?
No, 605 Colonial Park BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Colonial Park BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Colonial Park BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Colonial Park BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Colonial Park BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
