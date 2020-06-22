All apartments in Austin
604 W North Loop BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 W North Loop BLVD

604 North Loop Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

604 North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Living is awesome in this beautiful cottage. close to coffee shops & funky shopping. Walk to the Triangle and the UT Intramural Fields. Original Hardwood floors throughout. Large fenced yard ,washer and dryer.Ready to move-in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

