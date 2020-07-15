All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153

604 North Bluff Drive · (512) 504-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Sweetbriar
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

604 North Bluff Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 Available 07/20/20 Breathtaking Corner Loft near SOCO with attached 2 Car Garage - Gorgeous and meticulously cared for 3 Bedroom,1+ Study/Media condo at the Skybridge Lofts community in 78745. Hidden gem community off of South Congress.This incredible space has beautiful green views, sunset skies, wrap around porch,stainless steel appliances + fridge, full size W/D, custom blinds,2 car garage, and extra storage space, lives like a 4 bedroom home. One of the best units in the community due to views, location, and size. Resort-Style Pool, Multi level Gym with elevator, Dog Park, Jogging Trails, Community Lounging and Grilling areas, + Ping Pong tables! Bottom floor room is wired for surround sound and projectors. ATT Digital Life Alarm system (must create account), Bulk cable/wifi package from AT&T included with lease. HOA Requires $100 registration fee for pets & DNA test ~ 4 main aggressive breeds denied.

(RLNE4121040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 have any available units?
604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 have?
Some of 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 currently offering any rent specials?
604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 is pet friendly.
Does 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 offer parking?
Yes, 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 offers parking.
Does 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 have a pool?
Yes, 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 has a pool.
Does 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 have accessible units?
No, 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 does not have accessible units.
Does 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity