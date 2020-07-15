Amenities

604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 Available 07/20/20 Breathtaking Corner Loft near SOCO with attached 2 Car Garage - Gorgeous and meticulously cared for 3 Bedroom,1+ Study/Media condo at the Skybridge Lofts community in 78745. Hidden gem community off of South Congress.This incredible space has beautiful green views, sunset skies, wrap around porch,stainless steel appliances + fridge, full size W/D, custom blinds,2 car garage, and extra storage space, lives like a 4 bedroom home. One of the best units in the community due to views, location, and size. Resort-Style Pool, Multi level Gym with elevator, Dog Park, Jogging Trails, Community Lounging and Grilling areas, + Ping Pong tables! Bottom floor room is wired for surround sound and projectors. ATT Digital Life Alarm system (must create account), Bulk cable/wifi package from AT&T included with lease. HOA Requires $100 registration fee for pets & DNA test ~ 4 main aggressive breeds denied.



(RLNE4121040)