Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6037 Abilene
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:59 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6037 Abilene
6037 Abilene Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Village at Western Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6037 Abilene Trail, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
one story home with sunken living room, great yard with shady trees, close to AMD, Freescale & other high tech employers! Great schools, nearby parks & shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6037 Abilene have any available units?
6037 Abilene doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 6037 Abilene currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Abilene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Abilene pet-friendly?
No, 6037 Abilene is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 6037 Abilene offer parking?
No, 6037 Abilene does not offer parking.
Does 6037 Abilene have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Abilene does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Abilene have a pool?
No, 6037 Abilene does not have a pool.
Does 6037 Abilene have accessible units?
No, 6037 Abilene does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Abilene have units with dishwashers?
No, 6037 Abilene does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6037 Abilene have units with air conditioning?
No, 6037 Abilene does not have units with air conditioning.
