Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

6036 Halton Drive

6036 Salton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6036 Salton Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
new construction
Brand-NEW home in Highly-Rated Proper ISD. The home features a beautiful elevation and amazing finish details throughout! 1 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with covered patio. Open floor plan, high ceiling, wood floor, fireplace, granite kitchen counters, walk-in pantry, 42-in cabinets, and more upgrades for built-in Amazon automation. New construction home provides energy-efficiency savings. Sutton Fields community located near Highway 380 and Tollway offers a nice community center and pool. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6036 Halton Drive have any available units?
6036 Halton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6036 Halton Drive have?
Some of 6036 Halton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6036 Halton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6036 Halton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 Halton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6036 Halton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6036 Halton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6036 Halton Drive offers parking.
Does 6036 Halton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6036 Halton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 Halton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6036 Halton Drive has a pool.
Does 6036 Halton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6036 Halton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 Halton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6036 Halton Drive has units with dishwashers.
