603 Davis ST

603 Davis Street, Austin, TX 78701 Downtown Austin
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
pool
This Condo is a must see! 1 bed 1 bath with updated appliances! Just a 2 minute walk to Rainey Street. Sit on your balcony that over looks Rainey Street. 24 hour concierge desk and secure elevators for the residents. The pool is great for the hot summer days you can walk over to the hotels pool bar and grab a drink as well as use the hotels room service for the condo. You are steps away from great restaurants and all that downtown Austin has to offer. Come see this amazing condo!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
