603 Davis ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator parking pool

This Condo is a must see! 1 bed 1 bath with updated appliances! Just a 2 minute walk to Rainey Street. Sit on your balcony that over looks Rainey Street. 24 hour concierge desk and secure elevators for the residents. The pool is great for the hot summer days you can walk over to the hotels pool bar and grab a drink as well as use the hotels room service for the condo. You are steps away from great restaurants and all that downtown Austin has to offer. Come see this amazing condo!