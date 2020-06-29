All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 603 Davis ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
603 Davis ST
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:57 PM

603 Davis ST

603 Davis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

603 Davis Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
pool
This Condo is a must see! 1 bed 1 bath with updated appliances! Just a 2 minute walk to Rainey Street. Sit on your balcony that over looks Rainey Street. 24 hour concierge desk and secure elevators for the residents. The pool is great for the hot summer days you can walk over to the hotels pool bar and grab a drink as well as use the hotels room service for the condo. You are steps away from great restaurants and all that downtown Austin has to offer. Come see this amazing condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Davis ST have any available units?
603 Davis ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Davis ST have?
Some of 603 Davis ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Davis ST currently offering any rent specials?
603 Davis ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Davis ST pet-friendly?
No, 603 Davis ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 603 Davis ST offer parking?
Yes, 603 Davis ST offers parking.
Does 603 Davis ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Davis ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Davis ST have a pool?
Yes, 603 Davis ST has a pool.
Does 603 Davis ST have accessible units?
No, 603 Davis ST does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Davis ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Davis ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin