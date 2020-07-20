All apartments in Austin
603 Cardenas Lane
603 Cardenas Lane

603 Cardenas Ln · No Longer Available
Location

603 Cardenas Ln, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Terrazzo floorpan with Separate shower, garden tub, cultured marble vanity tops. Lennar's Everything Included features in Estancia's Brookstone II Collection:Rounded corner throughout home,Tile flooring, Ceiling fans, Designer light fixtures, GE Stainless Steel Built-In Appliances (dishwasher,self-cleaning oven, microwave). Granite counter tops, stainless steel under mount sink, recessed lighting.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Cardenas Lane have any available units?
603 Cardenas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Cardenas Lane have?
Some of 603 Cardenas Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Cardenas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
603 Cardenas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Cardenas Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Cardenas Lane is pet friendly.
Does 603 Cardenas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 603 Cardenas Lane offers parking.
Does 603 Cardenas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Cardenas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Cardenas Lane have a pool?
Yes, 603 Cardenas Lane has a pool.
Does 603 Cardenas Lane have accessible units?
No, 603 Cardenas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Cardenas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Cardenas Lane has units with dishwashers.
