603 Cardenas Lane

Amenities
Terrazzo floorpan with Separate shower, garden tub, cultured marble vanity tops. Lennar's Everything Included features in Estancia's Brookstone II Collection:Rounded corner throughout home,Tile flooring, Ceiling fans, Designer light fixtures, GE Stainless Steel Built-In Appliances (dishwasher,self-cleaning oven, microwave). Granite counter tops, stainless steel under mount sink, recessed lighting.
