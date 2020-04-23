All apartments in Austin
6011 Fairway ST
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

6011 Fairway ST

6011 Fairway Street · No Longer Available
Location

6011 Fairway Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
6011 Unit B - Vinyl wood Flooring + updated granite counters throughout! The kitchen has black appliances and a convenient breakfast bar. Find unique built in shelving units and a window seat in the Master Bedroom. The large fenced in yard is perfect for entertaining. With an over sized 1 car garage, there is plenty of room for storage! Great location just under 20 minutes to Downtown Austin + 15 minutes to the Austin Airport. Easy access to Riverside Golf Course + Roy G. Guerrero River Metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Fairway ST have any available units?
6011 Fairway ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6011 Fairway ST have?
Some of 6011 Fairway ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 Fairway ST currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Fairway ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Fairway ST pet-friendly?
No, 6011 Fairway ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6011 Fairway ST offer parking?
Yes, 6011 Fairway ST offers parking.
Does 6011 Fairway ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Fairway ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Fairway ST have a pool?
No, 6011 Fairway ST does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Fairway ST have accessible units?
No, 6011 Fairway ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Fairway ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6011 Fairway ST has units with dishwashers.
