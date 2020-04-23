6011 Fairway ST

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

6011 Unit B - Vinyl wood Flooring + updated granite counters throughout! The kitchen has black appliances and a convenient breakfast bar. Find unique built in shelving units and a window seat in the Master Bedroom. The large fenced in yard is perfect for entertaining. With an over sized 1 car garage, there is plenty of room for storage! Great location just under 20 minutes to Downtown Austin + 15 minutes to the Austin Airport. Easy access to Riverside Golf Course + Roy G. Guerrero River Metro!