Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

6000 Magnus St Available 04/01/19 House For Lease In Austin - Open floor plan with first floor Master Bed. covered Patio. game room , Lot of Neighborhood Amenities such as a 200 acre Greenbelt, Hiking, Biking Trails, Tennis, Basketball Courts, Swimming Pool and Workout facility. Close to Major Highways, Samsung , Major IT Companies, and award winning Schools!



From 183, east on Highway 290, left on Giles Rd, left on Harris Branch Pkwy, left on Magnus St, home on the right.



(RLNE3778693)