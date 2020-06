Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently Remodeled! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom with 2 living areas, and 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac. You can't beat this! Home is surrounded on three sides by a natural greenbelt. Nearby hike and bike trails lead to Dick Nichols park and the Violet Crown bikeway. Short distance to Mills Elementary, HEB, Starbucks, and Waterloo Icehouse. Super easy access to downtown, UT and Lady Bird Lake.