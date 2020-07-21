All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
5936 Cherry Loop
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

5936 Cherry Loop

5936 Cherry Loop · No Longer Available
Austin
Garrison Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

5936 Cherry Loop, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South Central Austin - Well maintained two bedroom, one bath with one car garage on corner lot in South Central Austin. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sink, modern cabinets, granite counter tops and tile back splash. Easy to clean commercial vinyl tile in common areas and indoor/outdoor carpet in bedrooms. Enclosed blinds in French doors, 2 inch blinds in windows. One car garage has storage space. Lawn service included. Quick access to shopping, entertainment and major employers. Ready for immediate move in. Professionally managed.

Smoking: No
Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month

(RLNE5112550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Cherry Loop have any available units?
5936 Cherry Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5936 Cherry Loop have?
Some of 5936 Cherry Loop's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Cherry Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Cherry Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Cherry Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5936 Cherry Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5936 Cherry Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5936 Cherry Loop offers parking.
Does 5936 Cherry Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5936 Cherry Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Cherry Loop have a pool?
No, 5936 Cherry Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5936 Cherry Loop have accessible units?
No, 5936 Cherry Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Cherry Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5936 Cherry Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
