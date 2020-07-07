Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5932 Kevin Kelly Place
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5932 Kevin Kelly Place
5932 Kevin Kelly Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5932 Kevin Kelly Place, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5932 Kevin Kelly Place have any available units?
5932 Kevin Kelly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 5932 Kevin Kelly Place currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Kevin Kelly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Kevin Kelly Place pet-friendly?
No, 5932 Kevin Kelly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5932 Kevin Kelly Place offer parking?
No, 5932 Kevin Kelly Place does not offer parking.
Does 5932 Kevin Kelly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Kevin Kelly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Kevin Kelly Place have a pool?
No, 5932 Kevin Kelly Place does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Kevin Kelly Place have accessible units?
No, 5932 Kevin Kelly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Kevin Kelly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 Kevin Kelly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5932 Kevin Kelly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5932 Kevin Kelly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
