Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:58 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5925 SUNSET RDG
5925 Sunset Ridge
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5925 Sunset Ridge, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5925 SUNSET RDG have any available units?
5925 SUNSET RDG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5925 SUNSET RDG have?
Some of 5925 SUNSET RDG's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5925 SUNSET RDG currently offering any rent specials?
5925 SUNSET RDG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 SUNSET RDG pet-friendly?
No, 5925 SUNSET RDG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5925 SUNSET RDG offer parking?
Yes, 5925 SUNSET RDG offers parking.
Does 5925 SUNSET RDG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 SUNSET RDG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 SUNSET RDG have a pool?
No, 5925 SUNSET RDG does not have a pool.
Does 5925 SUNSET RDG have accessible units?
No, 5925 SUNSET RDG does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 SUNSET RDG have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 SUNSET RDG has units with dishwashers.
