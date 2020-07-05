Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5925 SUNSET
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:55 AM
5925 SUNSET
5925 Sunset Rdg
·
No Longer Available
Location
5925 Sunset Rdg, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5925 SUNSET have any available units?
5925 SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5925 SUNSET have?
Some of 5925 SUNSET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5925 SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
5925 SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 5925 SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5925 SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 5925 SUNSET offers parking.
Does 5925 SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 SUNSET have a pool?
No, 5925 SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 5925 SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 5925 SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 SUNSET has units with dishwashers.
