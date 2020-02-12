5925 Richard Carlton Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Flex Space near Parmer Ln & McNeil Dr - Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Flex Space near Parmer Ln & McNeil Dr ~ Freshly Painted w/New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout ~ Updated Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Spacious Living Room w/Vaulted Ceiling & Electronic Fireplace ~ New Vanities & Beautiful Full Tiled Shower ~ Flex Space Can Be Used As Second Living/Office/Bedroom ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Storage Building ~ Located Near Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Apple & Other Major Employers



(RLNE4930701)