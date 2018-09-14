All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5921 Overlook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5921 Overlook Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5921 Overlook Dr

5921 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5921 Overlook Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing home - Minutes to Downtown - Privacy! No neighbor behind! - Awesome home in sought after Highland Hills neighborhood on a large FLAT lot. Quiet Cul-de-sac*All remodeled*4 bed plus 3 large living areas*island kitchen w/ large bar counter*IH cooking*Convection oven*wet bar*large windows*formal dining*Backs to county park w/ trails*treed yard*Views*Long driveway*Wood and Travertine floors*Multi level deck*Acclaimed Austin ISD schools*easy access to Mopac*mins to downtown*Super convenient location!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2216165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Overlook Dr have any available units?
5921 Overlook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5921 Overlook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Overlook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Overlook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5921 Overlook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5921 Overlook Dr offer parking?
No, 5921 Overlook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5921 Overlook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Overlook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Overlook Dr have a pool?
No, 5921 Overlook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Overlook Dr have accessible units?
No, 5921 Overlook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Overlook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 Overlook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 Overlook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 Overlook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin