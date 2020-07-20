All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

5916 Kennedy ST

5916 Kennedy St · No Longer Available
Location

5916 Kennedy St, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Like NEW Single Story Home In South Austin! Features include;Granite Kitchen Counter tops,Pantry, Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Microwave,Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fans,Cover Porch,Covered Patio,Privacy Fence,Energy Eficiente Windows,Private Master Suite,Standing Shower, Ring Doorbell,Baldwin Key-less entry,Sprinklers Front & Back, Community Pool, Parks, Walking Paths, Pet Friendly to Cats & Dogs. 5 Min to South Park Meadows Shopping,Dining & Entertaiment,Easy Access to IH35, 45 & 10 min to DT Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Kennedy ST have any available units?
5916 Kennedy ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 Kennedy ST have?
Some of 5916 Kennedy ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Kennedy ST currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Kennedy ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Kennedy ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5916 Kennedy ST is pet friendly.
Does 5916 Kennedy ST offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Kennedy ST offers parking.
Does 5916 Kennedy ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Kennedy ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Kennedy ST have a pool?
Yes, 5916 Kennedy ST has a pool.
Does 5916 Kennedy ST have accessible units?
No, 5916 Kennedy ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Kennedy ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 Kennedy ST has units with dishwashers.
