Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD

5913 Shanghai Pierce Road · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Shanghai Pierce Road, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Gorgeous, renovated David Weekley! -HOA pool avail, very quiet, desirable, tree-lined street, fantastic location to downtown, shopping, Whole Foods, gyms. New full granite kitchen and baths,fresh paint,built in appliances,new gas cook top. Wide open floor plan , high ceilings, brand new master huge custom walk in shower ,beautiful vessel sinks, all brushed nickel hardware. Designer paints. Great schools- Patton, Small and Austin High. Pets okay. fenced-in yard .Google fiber avail. Newer air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD have any available units?
5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD have?
Some of 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD is pet friendly.
Does 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD offer parking?
Yes, 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD offers parking.
Does 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD have a pool?
Yes, 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD has a pool.
Does 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD have accessible units?
No, 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD has units with dishwashers.
