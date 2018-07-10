5913 SHANGHAI PIERCE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Gorgeous, renovated David Weekley! -HOA pool avail, very quiet, desirable, tree-lined street, fantastic location to downtown, shopping, Whole Foods, gyms. New full granite kitchen and baths,fresh paint,built in appliances,new gas cook top. Wide open floor plan , high ceilings, brand new master huge custom walk in shower ,beautiful vessel sinks, all brushed nickel hardware. Designer paints. Great schools- Patton, Small and Austin High. Pets okay. fenced-in yard .Google fiber avail. Newer air conditioning.