5902 Cannon Mountain DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

Brand new carpet in bedrooms and interior paint throughout. Awesome location, near Patton, Small, and Austin schools. Short drive to shops, Costco and Whole Foods. See a movie at the nearby Alamo Draft house. Enjoy the close park, Dick Nichols Park. Nice kitchen, perfect for the chef in all of us. Rooms are large. The master bedroom has a double vanity and larger tub. Bonus Room, can double as an office, work out space, or extra room. There is a large backyard, perfect for entertaining.