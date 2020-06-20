All apartments in Austin
5812 Mesa Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 2:20 PM

5812 Mesa Drive

5812 Mesa Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5812 Mesa Drive, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool? ___________________________________________________________
Amenities

Post Park Mesa is a charming community with lots of shade and serenity. 

The apartment homes were built to condo specifications, so they're sturdy and quiet. 

All apartment homes have breathtaking views, wood burning fireplaces, spacious patios and unique floorplans. Select units include cozy fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, decks and patios, and more.

Pool

Pet Wash Station

Bark Park

Clubhouse

Grill & Picnic Area

On-site Recycling

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Mesa Drive have any available units?
5812 Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 Mesa Drive have?
Some of 5812 Mesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Mesa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5812 Mesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5812 Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5812 Mesa Drive does offer parking.
Does 5812 Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Mesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5812 Mesa Drive has a pool.
Does 5812 Mesa Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5812 Mesa Drive has accessible units.
Does 5812 Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
