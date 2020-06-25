All apartments in Austin
5803 Eureka Dr

5803 Eureka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5803 Eureka Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice sought after South Austin area home for Rent:
3/2, 1269 SqFt, available 7/1.
Kitchen - granite counters, deep sink & extendable faucet, stainless steel appliances.
Vaulted Living Room, sliding glass door opens to Custom Pergola.
Split bedroom floor plan w/ Walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms.
Two-car garage with W/D hookups, W/D available for additional $30/month if opted.
Large backyard & Beautiful Trees on .18-acre property.

2015 - Replaced HVAC, windows & roof.
Photos - two years old, good cleaning and new floors to come.

$1900/month (due by the 3rd) w/ $30/Day late fee thereafter, Online payment available.
$45 application fee (does not guarantee home).
One month rent security deposit required.
Small dogs up to 40lbs OK.

Exact location and showing provided to serious interested applicants only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 Eureka Dr have any available units?
5803 Eureka Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 Eureka Dr have?
Some of 5803 Eureka Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 Eureka Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5803 Eureka Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 Eureka Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5803 Eureka Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5803 Eureka Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5803 Eureka Dr offers parking.
Does 5803 Eureka Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 Eureka Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 Eureka Dr have a pool?
No, 5803 Eureka Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5803 Eureka Dr have accessible units?
No, 5803 Eureka Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 Eureka Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 Eureka Dr has units with dishwashers.
