5803 Eureka Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Nice sought after South Austin area home for Rent:

3/2, 1269 SqFt, available 7/1.

Kitchen - granite counters, deep sink & extendable faucet, stainless steel appliances.

Vaulted Living Room, sliding glass door opens to Custom Pergola.

Split bedroom floor plan w/ Walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms.

Two-car garage with W/D hookups, W/D available for additional $30/month if opted.

Large backyard & Beautiful Trees on .18-acre property.



2015 - Replaced HVAC, windows & roof.

Photos - two years old, good cleaning and new floors to come.



$1900/month (due by the 3rd) w/ $30/Day late fee thereafter, Online payment available.

$45 application fee (does not guarantee home).

One month rent security deposit required.

Small dogs up to 40lbs OK.



Exact location and showing provided to serious interested applicants only.