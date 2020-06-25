5803 Eureka Dr

Amenities
Nice sought after South Austin area home for Rent:
3/2, 1269 SqFt, available 7/1.
Kitchen - granite counters, deep sink & extendable faucet, stainless steel appliances.
Vaulted Living Room, sliding glass door opens to Custom Pergola.
Split bedroom floor plan w/ Walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms.
Two-car garage with W/D hookups, W/D available for additional $30/month if opted.
Large backyard & Beautiful Trees on .18-acre property.
2015 - Replaced HVAC, windows & roof.
Photos - two years old, good cleaning and new floors to come.
$1900/month (due by the 3rd) w/ $30/Day late fee thereafter, Online payment available.
$45 application fee (does not guarantee home).
One month rent security deposit required.
Small dogs up to 40lbs OK.
Exact location and showing provided to serious interested applicants only.