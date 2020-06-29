All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5717 Kennedy ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5717 Kennedy ST
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM

5717 Kennedy ST

5717 Kennedy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5717 Kennedy Street, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful like new Single Story Home In South Austin! 3Bedroom, 2Full Bath, 1,500sqft. Features include; Granite Kitchen Counter tops, Pantry, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fans, Cover Porch, Covered & Extended Patio, Privacy Fence, Energy Eficiente Windows,Private Master Suite features; Dual Vanity Seperate Standing Shower, Garden Tub & Privacy Glass. Community Pool, Parks, Walking Paths,5Min to South Park Meadows,Easy Access to IH35,45 & 15 min to DT Austin & Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Kennedy ST have any available units?
5717 Kennedy ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 Kennedy ST have?
Some of 5717 Kennedy ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 Kennedy ST currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Kennedy ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Kennedy ST pet-friendly?
No, 5717 Kennedy ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5717 Kennedy ST offer parking?
Yes, 5717 Kennedy ST offers parking.
Does 5717 Kennedy ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 Kennedy ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Kennedy ST have a pool?
Yes, 5717 Kennedy ST has a pool.
Does 5717 Kennedy ST have accessible units?
No, 5717 Kennedy ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Kennedy ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 Kennedy ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Whitley
301 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin