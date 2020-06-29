5717 Kennedy ST

Amenities
Beautiful like new Single Story Home In South Austin! 3Bedroom, 2Full Bath, 1,500sqft. Features include; Granite Kitchen Counter tops, Pantry, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fans, Cover Porch, Covered & Extended Patio, Privacy Fence, Energy Eficiente Windows,Private Master Suite features; Dual Vanity Seperate Standing Shower, Garden Tub & Privacy Glass. Community Pool, Parks, Walking Paths,5Min to South Park Meadows,Easy Access to IH35,45 & 15 min to DT Austin & Airport.