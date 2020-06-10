Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM
5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B
5708 West Gate Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
5708 West Gate Boulevard, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park
Amenities
google fiber
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
Spacious 1,775 ft. house offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, A/C, 2 car garage with shared U shaped driveway. Also equipped with smart thermostat, video doorbell and google fiber hookup installed.
(RLNE5522727)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B have any available units?
5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B offers parking.
Does 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B have a pool?
No, 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B have accessible units?
No, 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5708 West Gate Blvd #Apt B has units with air conditioning.
