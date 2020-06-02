Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5702 Fitchwood Lane
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5702 Fitchwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5702 Fitchwood Lane, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom home for lease. Recent updates include stainless appliances, wood-look laminate flooring, blinds in all windows and a backyard deck. Home also has a sprinkler system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5702 Fitchwood Lane have any available units?
5702 Fitchwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5702 Fitchwood Lane have?
Some of 5702 Fitchwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5702 Fitchwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Fitchwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Fitchwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5702 Fitchwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5702 Fitchwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Fitchwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5702 Fitchwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Fitchwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Fitchwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5702 Fitchwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Fitchwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5702 Fitchwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Fitchwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 Fitchwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
