5626 Wagon Train RD
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:25 PM

5626 Wagon Train RD

5626 Wagon Train Road · No Longer Available
Location

5626 Wagon Train Road, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard surface vinyl plank flooring throughout. No Carpet! Freshly painted, fenced backyard. Clean and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Wagon Train RD have any available units?
5626 Wagon Train RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5626 Wagon Train RD have?
Some of 5626 Wagon Train RD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 Wagon Train RD currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Wagon Train RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Wagon Train RD pet-friendly?
No, 5626 Wagon Train RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5626 Wagon Train RD offer parking?
Yes, 5626 Wagon Train RD offers parking.
Does 5626 Wagon Train RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 Wagon Train RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Wagon Train RD have a pool?
No, 5626 Wagon Train RD does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Wagon Train RD have accessible units?
No, 5626 Wagon Train RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Wagon Train RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5626 Wagon Train RD has units with dishwashers.
