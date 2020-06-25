5612 Malarkey

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Spacious two story floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths Two dining areas, 1.5 car garage with door opener, covered front porch, open patio and big, privacy fenced, back yard. Community pool and playground! Must see! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.