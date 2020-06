Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous newer build with 3 bed, 2.5 bath in the heart of East Austin. Spacious kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances, eat in kitchen open to living area. All bedrooms are upstairs and are all good sizes. Lots of closet space. No carpet. Small yard means less maintenance. Covered patio with fan great for watching the sun set in the evenings.