Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5609 Exeter DR
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5609 Exeter DR
5609 Exeter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5609 Exeter Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/01/20 (RLNE5483538)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5609 Exeter DR have any available units?
5609 Exeter DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 5609 Exeter DR currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Exeter DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Exeter DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Exeter DR is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Exeter DR offer parking?
No, 5609 Exeter DR does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Exeter DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Exeter DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Exeter DR have a pool?
No, 5609 Exeter DR does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Exeter DR have accessible units?
No, 5609 Exeter DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Exeter DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Exeter DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 Exeter DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5609 Exeter DR does not have units with air conditioning.
