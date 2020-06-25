Rent Calculator
5609 Cougar Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 1:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5609 Cougar Drive
5609 Cougar Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
5609 Cougar Dr, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park
Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5609 Cougar Drive have any available units?
5609 Cougar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 5609 Cougar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Cougar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Cougar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Cougar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5609 Cougar Drive offer parking?
No, 5609 Cougar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Cougar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Cougar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Cougar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5609 Cougar Drive has a pool.
Does 5609 Cougar Drive have accessible units?
No, 5609 Cougar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Cougar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Cougar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 Cougar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5609 Cougar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
