5604 Southwest Pkwy Unit: A3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5604 Southwest Pkwy Unit: A3

5604 Southwest Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Residence features
Rent: $1,266 - $1,596
Full-Size Washer Dryer Connections
Renovated with Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Hardware
Two-Tone Designer Paint Scheme
Faux Wood Planking on First Floors
Vaulted Ceilings in Third Floor Homes
Oversized Windows with Solar Screens
New Energy Efficient Black on Black Appliances
Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms & Living Room
9 Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding
Private Patio and Balconies
Fireplace*
Wooded View
Direct Access Garage*
Backyard*
Pool View*
*In Select Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

