Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5604 Southwest Pkwy

5604 Southwest Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Residence features
Rent:$1,481 - $1,761*
Deposit:$200
Full-Size Washer Dryer Connections
Renovated with Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Hardware
Two-Tone Designer Paint Scheme
Faux Wood Planking on First Floors
Vaulted Ceilings in Third Floor Homes
Oversized Windows with Solar Screens
New Energy Efficient Black on Black Appliances
Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms & Living Room
9 Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding
Private Patio and Balconies
Fireplace*
Wooded View
Direct Access Garage*
Backyard*
Pool View*
*In Select Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Southwest Pkwy have any available units?
5604 Southwest Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5604 Southwest Pkwy have?
Some of 5604 Southwest Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Southwest Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Southwest Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Southwest Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Southwest Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5604 Southwest Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Southwest Pkwy offers parking.
Does 5604 Southwest Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Southwest Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Southwest Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 5604 Southwest Pkwy has a pool.
Does 5604 Southwest Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 5604 Southwest Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Southwest Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Southwest Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
