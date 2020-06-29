Rent Calculator
5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM
5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A
5603 Joe Sayers Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5603 Joe Sayers Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/18/20 Great location. Updated 2 story duplex. Nice size rooms.
(RLNE5496313)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A have any available units?
5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A have?
Some of 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A offer parking?
No, 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 Joe Sayers Ave Unit A has units with dishwashers.
