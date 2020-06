Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home is located in one of the hottest areas in Austin, 78723. It's 10 minutes from downtown and right next to the Mueller development and Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt. The house has a newer metal roof and bathrooms and doors were updated within the last 5 years. Beautiful French doors lead to large backyard. Appliances include oven, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Move in ready!