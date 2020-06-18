5504 Travis Cook Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage google fiber trash valet

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you've now been awarded by a super amazing countryside apartment thats almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff. Yay!

_________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Air Conditioning



Google Fiber Available



Cable Available



Dishwasher



Disposal



Garages Available



Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections



Ceiling Fans



Vaulted Ceilings



Ice Maker



Next Door to The Natural Gardener



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Business Center with Google Fiber



Controlled Access



Covered Parking



24 Hour Fitness Center



Laundry Room Available



Pools



Covered Parking



Scenic View



Recreational Areas



Pet Park



Valet Trash Pick-up 5 nights/week



