5504 Travis Cook Rd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

5504 Travis Cook Rd

5504 Travis Cook Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5504 Travis Cook Road, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you've now been awarded by a super amazing countryside apartment thats almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff. Yay!
_________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Air Conditioning

Google Fiber Available

Cable Available

Dishwasher

Disposal

Garages Available

Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections

Ceiling Fans

Vaulted Ceilings

Ice Maker

Next Door to The Natural Gardener

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Business Center with Google Fiber

Controlled Access

Covered Parking

24 Hour Fitness Center

Laundry Room Available

Pools

Covered Parking

Scenic View

Recreational Areas

Pet Park

Valet Trash Pick-up 5 nights/week

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Travis Cook Rd have any available units?
5504 Travis Cook Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Travis Cook Rd have?
Some of 5504 Travis Cook Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Travis Cook Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Travis Cook Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Travis Cook Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5504 Travis Cook Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5504 Travis Cook Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Travis Cook Rd does offer parking.
Does 5504 Travis Cook Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Travis Cook Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Travis Cook Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5504 Travis Cook Rd has a pool.
Does 5504 Travis Cook Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 5504 Travis Cook Rd has accessible units.
Does 5504 Travis Cook Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Travis Cook Rd has units with dishwashers.
