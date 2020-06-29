All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5501 Mopac expressway

5501 Mopac Expy · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d71b1b0ab ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Mopac expressway have any available units?
5501 Mopac expressway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Mopac expressway have?
Some of 5501 Mopac expressway's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Mopac expressway currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Mopac expressway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Mopac expressway pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Mopac expressway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5501 Mopac expressway offer parking?
No, 5501 Mopac expressway does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Mopac expressway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Mopac expressway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Mopac expressway have a pool?
Yes, 5501 Mopac expressway has a pool.
Does 5501 Mopac expressway have accessible units?
No, 5501 Mopac expressway does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Mopac expressway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Mopac expressway does not have units with dishwashers.
