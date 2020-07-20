5419 AUSTRAL LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 living, 3 car garage, nestled on tree shaded lot in highly sought after Circle C Ranch, On The Park. Stunning Newmark with bright open floorplan, has upgraded lighting, hardwoods & walls of windows allowing for abundant natural light. Gourmet kitchen open to family w/chef style stove, updated appliances. Large Master bedroom down, updated master bath room with frameless shower. Private street, short walking distance to Kiker Elementary & CCR pool, Easy Mopac access.