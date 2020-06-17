All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:27 PM

5417 Meg Brauer WAY

5417 Meg Brauer Way · (512) 699-8507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5417 Meg Brauer Way, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Great location in desirable Village at Western Oaks. Single story home features 3 bed, 2 bath with wide open floor plan, spacious living room & fireplace. Open eat-in kitchen overlooking family room with granite countertops, breakfast bar seating & stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes double vanity & walk-in closet. Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio. Walk to Latta Branch Greenbelt & Dick Nichols Park, including pool, picnic, playground & hike & bike trails. Austin High!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Meg Brauer WAY have any available units?
5417 Meg Brauer WAY has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 Meg Brauer WAY have?
Some of 5417 Meg Brauer WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Meg Brauer WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Meg Brauer WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Meg Brauer WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5417 Meg Brauer WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5417 Meg Brauer WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5417 Meg Brauer WAY does offer parking.
Does 5417 Meg Brauer WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Meg Brauer WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Meg Brauer WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5417 Meg Brauer WAY has a pool.
Does 5417 Meg Brauer WAY have accessible units?
No, 5417 Meg Brauer WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Meg Brauer WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5417 Meg Brauer WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
