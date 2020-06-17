5417 Meg Brauer WAY

Amenities
Great location in desirable Village at Western Oaks. Single story home features 3 bed, 2 bath with wide open floor plan, spacious living room & fireplace. Open eat-in kitchen overlooking family room with granite countertops, breakfast bar seating & stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes double vanity & walk-in closet. Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio. Walk to Latta Branch Greenbelt & Dick Nichols Park, including pool, picnic, playground & hike & bike trails. Austin High!